Video shows devastated Kyiv apartments after major Russian drone attack
- A Russian drone strike set fire to a residential high-rise in Kyiv’s central Pecherskyi district early on Thursday, 10 October 2025.
- The blaze, caused by a drone, engulfed apartments on the 6th and 7th floors before firefighters brought it under control.
- This strike was part of a wider missile and drone barrage on the capital, which also targeted energy infrastructure.
- The attacks resulted in power outages across multiple districts in Kyiv.
- Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that 12 people were injured, with eight of them taken to hospital.