Flames engulf Kyiv apartments after major Russian missile and drone strikes

A Russian drone strike set fire to a residential high-rise in Kyiv’s central Pecherskyi district early Thursday (October 10), Ukrainian officials said.

The blaze, triggered by a drone, engulfed apartments on the 6th and 7th floors before firefighters brought it under control, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration.

The strike was part of a wider missile and drone barrage on the capital that also targeted energy infrastructure, causing blackouts across multiple districts.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said 12 people had been injured, with eight of them taken to hospital.