Ukraine war today: UNESCO World Heritage Site damaged during a Russian missile attack
- Buildings among the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra National Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were damaged during a Russian missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, according to the reserve’s director general.
- European Union countries have given final approval for a ban on Russian gas imports by late 2027, meaning the proposal can now become continental law – in a major blow for Putin.
- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said military issues were the primary topic of discussion at trilateral talks with the US and Russia over the weekend, but that political issues were also discussed.
- The initial investment for the development of Ukraine's Dobra lithium deposit could amount to $700 million, (£511m) economy minister Oleksiy Sobolev told broadcaster Deutsche Welle in an interview cited on the ministry website.
- While Czechs have collected more than $6 million in just five days in a grassroots fundraising effort to buy generators, heaters and batteries for Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands are freezing in subzero temperatures after Russian attacks on power plants.