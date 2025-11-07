Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Child killer Kyle Bevan found dead in cell as three prisoners charged with murder

Kyle Bevan has been found dead
Kyle Bevan has been found dead (PA Media)
  • Child killer Kyle Bevan was found dead in his cell at HMP Wakefield on Wednesday, prompting a police investigation.
  • Three men, Mark Fellows, Lee Newell and David Taylor, have been charged with Bevan's murder and are scheduled to appear in court.
  • Bevan was serving a life sentence for the murder of his two-year-old stepdaughter, Lola James, in 2020, having inflicted catastrophic head injuries.
  • Lola James sustained over 100 bruises and injuries, with medical experts comparing the trauma to that seen in car crash victims.
  • Bevan's death occurred less than a month after Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins also died in an attack at the same prison.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in