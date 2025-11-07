Three prisoners charged with murder of child killer Kyle Bevan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men have been charged with the murder of child killer Kyle Bevan at HMP Wakefield on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Bevan was jailed for life after murdering his partner’s two-year-old daughter, Lola James, in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, in 2020. He was set to spend at least 28 years in prison after inflicting catastrophic head injuries on the toddler during a six-hour attack.

Prisoners Mark Fellows, 45, Lee Newell, 56, and David Taylor, 63, have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Friday morning. Officers were called to category A HMP Wakefield at 8.25am on Wednesday after Bevan was found dead in his cell.

A Prison Service spokesperson said previously: "HMP Wakefield prisoner Kyle Bevan's death was confirmed on 5 November. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate."

open image in gallery Lola James’ injuries were so severe they were likened to those in a high-speed car chase ( PA Media )

Lola was found to have sustained more than 100 bruises and scratches to her body and damage to both her eyes. Bevan denied murdering his stepdaughter and claimed that she had fallen down the stairs after being jumped on by the pet dog.

Medical experts said the trauma suffered by the two-year-old was similar to that seen in car crash victims.

Bevan, who was a prolific drug user, moved into Lola’s home within days of connecting with her mother, Sinead James, on Facebook. He murdered the toddler months later.

James was sentenced to six years in prison for causing or allowing her daughter's death.

open image in gallery Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was stabbed to death ( South Wales Police )

Bevan’s death comes less than a month after Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins died in an attack at the same prison.

An inquest has heard that the paedophile died from a stab wound to the neck. Inmates Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, were charged with his murder, and two more men from the prison have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

He was jailed for 29 years in 2013 with a further six years on licence after admitting a number of sex offences, including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

In 2012, he was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home, when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.