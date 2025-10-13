Two inmates charged with murder after paedophile Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have charged two men with the murder of paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins.

Rashid Gedel, 25 and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with murder after Watkins, 48 was pronounced dead after being seriously assaulted at HMP Wakefield on Saturday morning.

The pair are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, West Yorkshire Police said.

Emergency services were called to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire on Saturday morning after Watkins, 48, was attacked with a knife. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watkins had been serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

A murder investigation is underway after former Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins died after being attacked in prison (South Wales Police/PA) ( PA Media )

In 2013, Watkins pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including trying to rape a baby, sexually touching a 1-year-old, encouraging a fan to abuse her child and making child pornography.

At the time of his sentencing, Judge John Royce described Watkins as a manipulative and dangerous sexual predator who had abused his fame to help satisfy his "insatiable lust."

The prison went into lockdown in the immediate aftermath of Watkins’ killing, it was reported .

Watkins had previously been stabbed in an incident at the same prison in 2023, suffering non-life-threatening injuries after he was reportedly taken hostage by three other inmates for six hours.

In 2019, he appeared back in court for possessing a phone behind bars , and described his fellow inmates as “murderers, mass murderers, rapists, paedophiles, serial killers – the worst of the worst”.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...