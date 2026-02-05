Labour reveal number of migrants deported from UK since 2024
- Almost 60,000 illegal migrants and convicted criminals have been removed or deported from the UK since the Labour government came into power in 2024.
- More than 15,000 individuals were removed, marking a 45 per cent increase compared to the preceding 19 months, with an additional 43,000 leaving voluntarily.
- Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has pledged to further 'scale up' deportations, despite facing ongoing pressure from over 65,000 arrivals via English Channel crossings since Sir Keir Starmer became Prime Minister.
- The Home Office plans to introduce legislation to prevent illegal immigrants from using the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to appeal against their removal, specifically targeting Articles 3 and 8.
- The government also aims to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers by the end of this Parliament, opting for more basic accommodation like military sites, with fewer than 200 hotels currently in use.
