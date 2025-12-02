Tulip Siddiq slams ‘flawed and farcical’ Bangladesh corruption trial after being handed prison sentence
- Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to two years in prison by a Bangladesh court after being found guilty of corruption.
- She was convicted in absentia for corruptly influencing her aunt, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to help her mother acquire a piece of land.
- Siddiq's mother, Sheikh Rehana, received a seven-year sentence, and Hasina was sentenced to five years, though Siddiq is unlikely to serve time due to the absence of an extradition treaty with the UK.
- Siddiq vehemently denied the allegations, calling the trial "flawed and farcical" and a "Kafka-esque nightmare," stating she learned of her conviction through the media.
- She previously resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s anti-corruption minister due to other cases in Bangladesh and claims she is "collateral damage" in a political feud.