Labour MP Tulip Siddiq handed two-year prison sentence for corruption in Bangladesh

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Monday 01 December 2025 06:18 GMT
A Bangladesh court has sentenced Labour MP Tulip Siddiq to two years in prison after finding her guilty of corruption over a government land project.

More follows

