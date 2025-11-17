Bangladesh’s ousted PM Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death in students’ protests case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity, concluding a months-long trial that found she ordered a deadly crackdown on last year’s student-led uprising.

Prosecutors in Bangladesh are seeking the death penalty for Hasina, accusing her of ordering the use of lethal force against student protesters, resulting in up to 1,400 deaths.

Last month, Hasina told The Independent that she would “neither be surprised nor intimidated” if Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) sentenced her to death, calling the proceedings “a sham trial” driven by political vengeance.

Hasina has been in exile in India after fleeing the country on 5 August last year.

Bangladesh’s interim government ramped up security in the capital and beyond on Monday as the country braced for the expected verdict.

Paramilitary border guards and police fanned out across Dhaka and other regions as Hasina’s Awami League called a nationwide shutdown for Monday, denouncing the tribunal as a “kangaroo court” and protesting the impending verdict.

Chief prosecutor Tajul Islam calling Hasina the “mastermind and principal architect” of the supposed crimes against humanity committed during the uprising against her.

The ruling comes just months before parliamentary elections slated for early February, with the tribunal’s governing law allowing for a maximum sentence of death.

Dhaka police chief Sheikh Mohammad Sazzat Ali authorised a “shoot-on-sight” response against anyone attempting to torch vehicles or throw crude bombs, as the country reeled from nearly 50 arson attacks and dozens of crude-bomb blasts reported over the past week. Two people have been killed in the violence, according to local media.

Last month, when The Independent asked her if she would apologise to the families of protesters killed last year, she said she “mourns each and every child, sibling, cousin and friend we lost as a nation” and would “continue to offer my condolences”.

But she rejected the allegation that she ordered police to shoot demonstrators, and said her Awami League party was being unfairly denied the opportunity to contest new elections in Bangladesh by the unelected interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.