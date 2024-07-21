Jump to content

Bangladesh’s top court scraps job quotas that sparked mass protests with 114 deaths

Decision means 93% of government jobs will be open to candidates on merit

Shweta Sharma
Sunday 21 July 2024 09:48
Comments
Members of Bangladesh Army gesture as they patrol in an armoured vehicle on the second-day of curfew, as violence erupted in parts of the country after protests by students against government job quotas
Members of Bangladesh Army gesture as they patrol in an armoured vehicle on the second-day of curfew, as violence erupted in parts of the country after protests by students against government job quotas (REUTERS)

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has scrapped most of the quotas for government jobs that led to mass student protests and saw more than 114 people killed in the country’s worst unrest for a decade.

The protests have been steadily growing since last month after a lower court order reinstated a controversial quotas system reserving up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971 against Pakistan.

The government of Sheikh Hasina scrapped the quotas system in 2018, but a court ordered that it be reinstated.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court dismissed that order and directed that 93 per cent of government jobs will be open to candidates on the basis of merit, without quotas.

More follows

