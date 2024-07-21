Bangladesh’s top court scraps job quotas that sparked mass protests with 114 deaths

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Bangladesh’s Supreme Court has scrapped most of the quotas for government jobs that led to mass student protests and saw more than 114 people killed in the country’s worst unrest for a decade.

The protests have been steadily growing since last month after a lower court order reinstated a controversial quotas system reserving up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971 against Pakistan.

The government of Sheikh Hasina scrapped the quotas system in 2018, but a court ordered that it be reinstated.

On Sunday, the Supreme Court dismissed that order and directed that 93 per cent of government jobs will be open to candidates on the basis of merit, without quotas.

More follows