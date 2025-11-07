Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour MPs suspended for rebelling on welfare have whip restored

Rachael Maskell chokes up talking about impact of welfare cuts on her constituent
  • Four Labour MPs – Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman, and Rachael Maskell – have had their party whip restored.
  • The MPs were previously suspended for repeatedly rebelling against the government, specifically by voting against Labour’s benefits reforms in July.
  • Their whip was restored following a review of their conduct, amidst internal party divisions over potential tax increases ahead of the Budget.
  • Labour's newly elected deputy leader, Lucy Powell, has urged the Government not to raise taxes, contradicting speculation about Chancellor Rachel Reeves's plans.
  • Other Labour backbenchers, including Richard Burgon and Steve Witherden, continue to advocate for measures such as scrapping the two-child benefit cap.
