Labour MPs suspended for rebelling on welfare have whip restored
- Four Labour MPs – Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman, and Rachael Maskell – have had their party whip restored.
- The MPs were previously suspended for repeatedly rebelling against the government, specifically by voting against Labour’s benefits reforms in July.
- Their whip was restored following a review of their conduct, amidst internal party divisions over potential tax increases ahead of the Budget.
- Labour's newly elected deputy leader, Lucy Powell, has urged the Government not to raise taxes, contradicting speculation about Chancellor Rachel Reeves's plans.
- Other Labour backbenchers, including Richard Burgon and Steve Witherden, continue to advocate for measures such as scrapping the two-child benefit cap.