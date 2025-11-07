Four suspended Labour MPs let back into party after conduct review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Labour MPs – Neil Duncan-Jordan, Chris Hinchliff, Brian Leishman and Rachael Maskell – have had the whip restored after they had been suspended for repeatedly rebelling against the government.

The backbenchers were suspended after all four voted against Labour’s benefits reforms as part of a wider rebellion that saw the changes postponed in July.

Ms Maskell, MP for York Central, claimed she had been suspended for “standing up for my constituents” over the plans.

But on Friday, as the party faces a split on breaking manifesto promises on tax hikes ahead of the Budget, the four MPs had their whip restored, following a review of their recent conduct.

All aside from York Central MP Ms Maskell were first elected at last year’s election.

Lucy Powell, the newly elected Labour deputy leader, has urged the Government not to raise taxes at the coming Budget, amid speculation Chancellor Rachel Reeves is preparing to do so.

(left to right) Brian Leishman, Chris Hinchliff, Neil Duncan-Jordan and Rachael Maskell who have had the whip restored, Labour sources said, after they had been suspended for repeatedly rebelling against the Government ( UK Parliament/PA Wire )

Ms Powell said in an interview with the BBC the Government “should be following through” on its manifesto pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance or VAT.

Her warning that such a move could damage “trust in politics” comes after comments by Ms Reeves this week which heightened expectations that the November 26 statement will feature an increase in the basic rate of income tax.

Ministers also continue to feel the fire from Labour backbenchers over measures to improve living standards.

Richard Burgon (Leeds East), and Steve Witherden (Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr), are among those who have recently used House of Commons questions to call for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped.