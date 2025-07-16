Starmer suspends rebellious MPs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has carried out a purge of troublesome backbenchers as he suspended a number of MPs.

Rachael Maskell, who spearheaded plans to halt the Government’s welfare reforms, has lost the whip, alongside Neil Duncan-Jordan, Brian Leishman and Chris Hinchliff.

All voted against the Government’s benefits reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month, and all aside from Ms Maskell were first elected at last year’s election.

The York Central MP said she had been suspended for “standing up for my constituents” over the benefits plans.

Ms Maskell said she had had a “positive conversation” with the chief whip, adding: “He knows my heart and why I did what I did.

“I explained there are lines I can’t cross because of where I come from in politics with my faith.”

She said she was “not angry” but “upset that we are in this place because I believe we are better than that as a party. I believe that strength comes from the backbenches.”

Mr Duncan-Jordan has said he remains “as committed as ever” to Labour values, but accepted that voting against the welfare plans “could come at a cost”.

In a statement, the MP for Poole said: “Since being elected, I have consistently spoken up for my constituents on a range of issues, including most recently on cuts to disability benefits.

“I understood this could come at a cost, but I couldn’t support making disabled people poorer.

“Although I’ve been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party today, I’ve been part of the Labour and trade union movement for 40 years and remain as committed as ever to its values.”

Mr Leishman said he is a “proud Labour member” and remains “committed to the party”.

The office of the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth confirmed he had had the whip “temporarily suspended”.

“I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving,” Mr Leishman said in a statement.

“I have voted against the Government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa and Grangemouth.

“I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.”

A Labour backbencher described the suspensions as “devastating” and said they did not signal a willingness from the Government to reset relations with the parliamentary party.

As well as the suspensions, three other MPs have been removed from trade envoy jobs: Rosena Allin-Khan, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Mohammad Yasin.