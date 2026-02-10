Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Labour peer won’t take whip after backing paedophile councillor

Matthew Doyle has quit Labour
Matthew Doyle has quit Labour (Alamy/PA)
  • Lord Matthew Doyle, Sir Keir Starmer’s former communications chief, has apologised for his past association with paedophile councillor Sean Morton.
  • As a result of the controversy, Lord Doyle announced that he will not be taking the Labour whip.
  • Lord Doyle campaigned for Morton in May 2017, who later that year admitted to possessing indecent images of children.
  • Lord Doyle said that he took Morton at his word regarding his innocence and acknowledged that not ceasing support for Morton before a judicial conclusion was a “clear error of judgment”.
  • He condemned Morton's “vile” offences and expressed his thoughts for the victims.
