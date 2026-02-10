Labour peer won’t take whip after backing paedophile councillor
- Lord Matthew Doyle, Sir Keir Starmer’s former communications chief, has apologised for his past association with paedophile councillor Sean Morton.
- As a result of the controversy, Lord Doyle announced that he will not be taking the Labour whip.
- Lord Doyle campaigned for Morton in May 2017, who later that year admitted to possessing indecent images of children.
- Lord Doyle said that he took Morton at his word regarding his innocence and acknowledged that not ceasing support for Morton before a judicial conclusion was a “clear error of judgment”.
- He condemned Morton's “vile” offences and expressed his thoughts for the victims.
