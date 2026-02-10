Starmer’s paedophile-linked peer and former comms chief quits Labour Party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s former communications chief Lord Matthew Doyle has apologised for his past association with a paedophile councillor and said he will not be taking the Labour whip.

Lord Doyle, who was made a peer earlier this year, campaigned for Sean Morton when he ran as an Independent in May 2017. Mr Morton admitted having indecent images of children later that year.

Lord Doyle said: "I want to apologise for my past association with Sean Morton. His offences were vile and I completely condemn the actions for which he was rightly convicted. My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted by these crimes.

open image in gallery Matthew Doyle, Keir Starmer’s former communications chief, was made a life peer last month ( Parliament TV )

"At the point of my campaigning support, Morton repeatedly asserted to all those who knew him his innocence, including initially in court. He later changed his plea in court to guilty.

"To have not ceased support ahead of a judicial conclusion was a clear error of judgment for which I apologise unreservedly."

The development comes as a blow to Starmer just a day after his government was rocked by the departure of a second key aide, and a public demand for the PM’s resignation from Labour’s own leader in Scotland.

Lord Doyle worked for Keir Starmer in opposition and entered Downing Street with him in 2024. He entered the House of Lords last month, weeks after his links with Morton were reported.

Last week Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader, wrote to Sir Keir calling on him to publish 'vetting advice and due diligence' received ahead of Mr Doyle being handed a peerage. Sir Keir also faced questions about the appointment at a meeting of Labour MPs on Monday night.

Despite not taking the Labour whip, Lord Doyle will remain a peer.

On Monday the PM was also hit by the resignation of another Downing Street director of communications Tim Allan, less than 24 hours after chief of staff Morgan McSweeney resigned, as Labour tries to weather the Mandelson-Epstein scandal.

Mr McSweeney stepped down on Sunday over his advice to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States despite Mr Mandelson’s previous association with the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement Lord Doyle added: "Those of us who took him at his word were clearly mistaken.

"I have never sought to dismiss or diminish the seriousness of the offences for which he was rightly convicted. They are clearly abhorrent and I have never questioned his conviction.

"Following his conviction any contact was extremely limited and I have not seen or spoken to him in years. Twice I was at events organised by other people, which he attended, and once I saw him to check on his welfare after concerns were raised through others.

"I acted to try to ensure the welfare of a troubled individual whilst fully condemning the crimes for which he has been convicted and being clear that my thoughts are with the victims of his crimes.

"I am sorry about the mistakes I have made. I will not be taking the Labour whip.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, let me conclude where I started. Morton's crimes were vile and my only concerns are for his victims."

This is a breaking news story, more follows...