One survives as tourist bus plunges into frozen lake

Reuters
Excursion Around Lake Baikal Forms Hole In Ice That Fills With Water
  • A tourist bus carrying seven Chinese tourists and a driver plunged into Lake Baikal in Siberia, Russia, after the ice broke beneath it.
  • Seven Chinese tourists and the bus driver are feared dead, with local governor Igor Kobzev confirming that one tourist managed to escape.
  • The search for the missing individuals is ongoing, and the Irkutsk region prosecutor's office has opened a criminal case to investigate the incident.
  • Lake Baikal, the world's deepest lake and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a popular winter destination for Chinese tourists.
  • Chinese tourism in Russia has significantly increased recently, partly due to closer political ties and a mutual visa-free travel regime between the two countries.
