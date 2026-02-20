One survives as tourist bus plunges into frozen lake
- A tourist bus carrying seven Chinese tourists and a driver plunged into Lake Baikal in Siberia, Russia, after the ice broke beneath it.
- Seven Chinese tourists and the bus driver are feared dead, with local governor Igor Kobzev confirming that one tourist managed to escape.
- The search for the missing individuals is ongoing, and the Irkutsk region prosecutor's office has opened a criminal case to investigate the incident.
- Lake Baikal, the world's deepest lake and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a popular winter destination for Chinese tourists.
- Chinese tourism in Russia has significantly increased recently, partly due to closer political ties and a mutual visa-free travel regime between the two countries.
