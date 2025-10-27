David Lammy slams Robert Jenrick over comments on wrongly freed migrant sex offender
- David Lammy accused Robert Jenrick of having a "brass neck" over comments regarding the mistaken release of a migrant sex offender.
- Speaking in the House of Commons, the shadow justice secretary described the release of Hadush Kebatu, an Ethiopian asylum seeker, as a "national embarrassment".
- Mr Lammy criticised the deputy prime minister for "feigning anger" and condemned the government's Sentencing Bill, which allows for early release based on good behaviour.
- He attributed the issues to 14 years of Conservative governments, stating they had resulted in "crumbling courts and crumbling prisons".
- Watch the video in full above.