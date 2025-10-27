David Lammy has accused Robert Jenrick of having a “brass neck” over comments made about a mistakenly released migrant sex offender.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Monday (27 October), the shadow justice secretary said the release of Hadush Kebatu - an asylum seeker from Ethiopia - was a “national embarrassment”.

He accused the deputy prime minister of “feigning anger at what has happened”, whilst slamming the government’s Sentencing Bill, under which convicts who demonstrate good behaviour could be released early

Mr Lammy fired back, telling Mr Jenrick he should “hang his head in shame”. He said that 14 years of Conservative governments resulted in “crumbling courts and crumbling prisons”.

“He comes here and has the brass neck to give the impression that this started just 14 months ago,” Mr Lammy said.