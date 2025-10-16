Lara Trump pitches herself to perform during MAGA Super Bowl halftime show
- Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, has offered to perform at an alternative Super Bowl halftime show organized by Turning Point USA.
- She pitched the idea on her podcast, The Right View with Lara Trump, suggesting it would upset those on the left.
- Turning Point USA announced the alternative event after Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny was selected to headline the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show.
- Her previous musical endeavors, including the song “Hero”, have been met with online mockery.
- Bad Bunny's selection sparked criticism from the MAGA world, due to his past critiques of the president and his immigration policies, though he appears unfazed by the backlash.