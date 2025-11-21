Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Larry Summers admits visiting Esptein island with his wife during their honeymoon

Larry Summers leaves Harvard teaching gig amid shocking Epstein email scandal
  • Larry Summers and his wife, Elisa New, flew to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island for part of their 2005 honeymoon.
  • Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence, was also aboard Epstein’s plane during the trip.
  • A spokesperson for Summers confirmed the brief visit, stating it occurred before Epstein’s first arrest.
  • Summers flew on Epstein’s planes four times in total, including three occasions while he was president of Harvard.
  • He recently stepped down from his teaching role at Harvard after emails with Epstein were released, expressing deep shame for continuing communication - a topic also addressed by Donald Trump.
