Moment Las Vegas ‘biolab’ swarmed in SWAT and Hazmat raid
- Law enforcement officials swarmed a property in Las Vegas after receiving information about potential laboratory equipment and hazardous materials.
- Footage released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) showed officers in hazmat suits discovering evidence of a possible biological laboratory.
- The findings included refrigerators and freezers containing vials of unknown liquids.
- All samples have been sent for testing, and the property has since been remediated and declared safe for the public.
- The property manager has been taken into custody, though no details regarding potential charges have been released.
