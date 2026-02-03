Watch as Las Vegas ‘biolab’ is busted as SWAT and hazmat teams storm property

A property in Las Vegas was swarmed by law enforcement officials who discovered a possible biological laboratory inside.

Last month, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) received information that laboratory equipment and potentially hazardous materials may have been stored inside the property.

Footage shared by the force on Monday (2 February) shows officials in hazmat suits making their way through the house where evidence of possible biological material, including refrigerators and freezers with vials of unknown liquids, were found.

All samples have been transported for testing and following remediation, the property is now safe to the public.

One person, the property manager of the residence, has been taken into custody. There was no information given about possible charges.