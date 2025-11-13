Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Verizon slashing 15,000 jobs after new CEO’s price vow to customers

Verizon is battling rising competition as subscriber growth slows and cautious consumers are unwilling to buy premium wireless plans
Verizon is battling rising competition as subscriber growth slows and cautious consumers are unwilling to buy premium wireless plans (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Verizon is reportedly planning to cut approximately 15,000 jobs, representing about 15% of its workforce, as part of a major restructuring.
  • The layoffs, expected to commence next week, will primarily target non-union management roles, affecting over 20% of that segment.
  • The move comes under the leadership of new CEO Dan Schulman, who aims to make Verizon a "simpler, leaner and scrappier business" amid increasing competition and slowing subscriber growth.
  • In addition to job cuts, Verizon intends to convert around 180 corporate-owned retail outlets into franchised operations.
  • Schulman has indicated a shift away from relying on price increases for financial growth, focusing instead on customer retention and cost transformation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in