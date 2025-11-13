Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the company’s largest-ever layoff plan, Verizon is set to cut about 15,000 jobs as part of a restructuring under its new CEO, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Affecting about 15% of its workforce, the layoffs are set to begin as soon as next week, the person said.

The cuts, following the appointment of former PayPal boss Dan Schulman as CEO in early October, are aimed at its non-union management ranks and are expected to affect more than 20% of that workforce, one source said. Verizon also plans to transition around 180 corporate-owned retail stores into franchised operations, the source added.

A Verizon spokesperson declined to comment.

Verizon's shares rose about 1.4% on the news. They have largely stagnated over the last three years, with a gain of 8% compared with the S&P 500's near-70% rise.

Verizon is battling rising competition as subscriber growth slows and cautious consumers are unwilling to buy premium wireless plans. It has faced mounting pressure from rivals AT&T and T-Mobile as the U.S. wireless market matures.

Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile apps ( Getty Images )

Schulman said last month that Verizon understood it needs aggressive change, including "cost transformation, fundamentally restructuring our expense base."

"We will be a simpler, leaner and scrappier business," he added.

The Wall Street Journal reported the cuts earlier.

Schulman, a Verizon board member for seven years, has said he does not want to hike prices and seeks to be more customer-focused. "Our financial growth has relied too heavily on price increases, a strategic approach that relies too much on price without subscriber growth is not a sustainable strategy," he said last month.

Verizon had about 100,000 U.S. employees at the end of 2024, after cutting almost 20,000 over three years. Last year it announced a reduction of 4,800 employees through a voluntary program and took a nearly $2 billion charge. In 2018, Verizon said about 10,400 employees would leave under a prior voluntary exit program.

Verizon maintains the highest price points in the sector, a strategy that analysts have said is difficult to sustain amid rising competitive intensity.

Craig Moffett, senior analyst at MoffettNathanson, said the new CEO's first commitment was to stop the bleeding from subscriber churn, which would require subsidizing expensive handsets for a huge number of Verizon's subscribers to keep them from leaving.

"The obvious question was how Verizon planned to pay for that. Now we know," Moffett said. "What we don't know is whether these cost reductions will actually help to offset the higher planned costs of retention" of customers.

In recent years, Verizon spent $52 billion to acquire key wireless C-Band spectrum in a 2021 auction and struck a $20 billion deal to acquire Frontier Communications last year. It also spent $6 billion to acquire prepaid mobile phone provider TracFone Wireless.