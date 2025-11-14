Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Seven new frog-like insect species unearthed in Ugandan rainforest

Related: A defensive new species of tarantula
  • Seven new species of frog-like insects, known as leafhoppers from the genus Batracomorphus, have been officially confirmed as new to science.
  • The discovery was made by Dr Alvin Helden of Anglia Ruskin University during fieldwork in Uganda's Kibale National Park, specifically in rainforests above 1,500m altitude.
  • Confirming the new species required a detailed examination of their genitalia, as the leafhoppers are almost identical in appearance, relying on a “lock and key” reproductive mechanism.
  • These are the first new Batracomorphus species to be recorded in Africa since 1981, adding to the 375 species previously known worldwide.
  • Dr Helden named six of the new species after their distinctive features or location, and one, Batracomorphus ruthae, in honour of his late mother, Ruth, who was a scientist and inspired his love for science.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in