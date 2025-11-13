How examination of animal genitals helped scientists discover seven new species

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seven new species of frog-like insects, unearthed in a rainforest, have been officially confirmed as new to science following a detailed examination of their genitalia.

These previously unknown leafhoppers, belonging to the genus Batracomorphus, were found during fieldwork in Uganda by Dr Alvin Helden of Anglia Ruskin University.

Named Batracomorphus, from the Greek for 'frog-shaped', these mostly green insects possess large eyes and jump using long hind legs, which are tucked alongside their bodies, much like a frog.

One of the biggest challenges faced by Dr Helden was confirming that the species were new to science.

Leafhoppers of this genus look almost identical and the only reliable way to distinguish species is by examining their genitalia.

Leafhoppers follow the “lock and key” mechanism of reproduction, where the male genitalia, the key, is uniquely shaped and only the male and female genitalia of the same species will fit each other.

These complex structures, made out of the same tough material as their exoskeleton, mean that successful mating can only occur between leafhoppers of the same species, preventing hybridisation.

The seven new species are the first new species of Batracomorphus to be recorded in Africa since 1981.

The seven new species were all discovered in Uganda’s Kibale National Park ( PA )

Before their discovery, 375 species of Batracomorphus were known worldwide, with two of these recorded in the UK.

The seven new species were all discovered using light traps in rainforest above 1,500m altitude in Uganda’s Kibale National Park.

Dr Helden, of the Ecology, Evolution and Environment Research Centre at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “Leafhoppers are beautiful, endearing creatures.

“Although some can be pests, and are associated with crops such as maize and rice, overall leafhoppers are a really undervalued group of herbivores.

“They are an important source of food for birds and other insects, and their presence is a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

“Finding these new species has taken a lot of painstaking fieldwork in the rainforest, dealing with heat and humidity, but it is incredibly satisfying to find species previously unknown to science – it makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

He said he named six of the leafhoppers in Greek, after their distinctive features or where they were found, and named the seventh to honour his late mother, who inspired him.

Dr Helden said the species Batracomorphus ruthae “carries a very personal meaning”, adding: “It honours my mother, Ruth, who I lost in 2022.”

“Ruth was a scientist, who worked in a hospital laboratory,” he said.

“She bought me my first microscope, which I still have, and encouraged my love of science from the very beginning, so naming a species after her feels like the most fitting tribute I could give.”

Details of Dr Helden’s discoveries are published in the journal Zootaxa.