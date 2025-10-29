Reform MP reveals he ‘gamed’ benefits system in old job
- Reform MP Lee Anderson admitted to "gaming the system" to help clients secure benefits during his previous role at the Citizens Advice Bureau.
- Anderson claimed some advisers had a "100 per cent hit rate" for benefits forms, even for fit individuals, describing it as a "competition" with the Department for Work and Pensions.
- Reform UK plans to end Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for claimants with "non-serious" anxiety disorders and introduce more frequent reassessments.
- The party's head of policy, Zia Yusuf, highlighted a tripling of new PIP claims for under-25s in five years, arguing young people are being "tossed onto a scrap heap".
- Anderson labelled this the "anxiety generation", suggesting they stay home on taxpayer-funded support, with Reform UK projecting £9 billion in annual savings from welfare cuts by 2029.