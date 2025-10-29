Reform MP admits ‘gaming the benefits system’ for PIP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform MP Lee Anderson has admitted to previously "gaming the system" to help people secure benefits.

The Ashfield MP made the revelation during a press conference, explaining his past role at the Citizens Advice Bureau before entering politics.

"Before I came into politics, I worked for the Citizens Advice Bureau," he said.

"We used to fill the form out for clients… I can tell you now, we were gaming the system."

Mr Anderson described the process as "a competition" between the adviser and the Department for Work and Pensions.

He said he knew advisers at the organisation who had “a 100 per cent hit rate” on benefits forms and could get “the fittest man in Ashfield” onto the personal independence payment (Pip).

open image in gallery The Ashfield MP told a press conference that he worked at the Citizens Advice Bureau before entering politics ( Getty Images )

Reform UK says it wants to stop people exploiting the system as part of its welfare cut proposals.

Young people on disability benefits are being “tossed onto a scrap heap”, Reform UK head of policy Zia Yusuf has said.

The party is setting out how it would end Pip for claimants with “non-serious” anxiety disorders and introduce more regular reassessments for those who qualify.

Mr Yusuf told a central London press conference: “The caseload for new claims for under-25s in this country on Pip have tripled in five years.

“So we are betraying our young people. Reassessments are basically not happening anymore. These young people are (…) being basically tossed onto a scrap heap for the rest of their lives.”

open image in gallery Young people on disability benefits are being ‘tossed onto a scrap heap’, Reform UK head of policy Zia Yusuf has claimed. ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

MP Lee Anderson, the party’s welfare spokesman, said: “The alarm clock generation is now being replaced by an anxiety generation.”

Instead of going to work, they are “staying at home all day, courtesy of taxpayer-funded employment support, loans and personal independence payments”, he said.

Reform said the welfare cuts would save £9 billion per year by 2029.