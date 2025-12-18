Motorist stopped by police after passenger seen clinging onto sofa on car roof
- Police in Leeds stopped a driver for transporting a sofa precariously balanced on their car roof.
- Footage released by West Yorkshire Police on Tuesday (16 December) showed officers pulling over the vehicle on a busy road.
- A passenger was observed holding the sofa in place, which police stated was neither a safe nor legal method of transport.
- Officers intervened due to concerns that the unsecured load posed a significant risk to other road users.
- A traffic offence report was issued to the driver, and the sofa was subsequently removed from the vehicle.