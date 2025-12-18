Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Motorist stopped by police after passenger seen clinging onto sofa on car roof

Police stop driver from driving whilst holding sofa on top of car
  • Police in Leeds stopped a driver for transporting a sofa precariously balanced on their car roof.
  • Footage released by West Yorkshire Police on Tuesday (16 December) showed officers pulling over the vehicle on a busy road.
  • A passenger was observed holding the sofa in place, which police stated was neither a safe nor legal method of transport.
  • Officers intervened due to concerns that the unsecured load posed a significant risk to other road users.
  • A traffic offence report was issued to the driver, and the sofa was subsequently removed from the vehicle.
