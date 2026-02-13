Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Teenage murderer lies to police in unmasked bodycam video

Unedited video of Kian Moulton lying to police after Leo Ross' murder released after teenage killer named
  • Kian Moulton murdered 12-year-old Leo Rossin in a random knife attack in Birmingham in January 2025.
  • Police released body-worn video showing Moulton, 15, lying to officers at the scene, denying he touched the victim.
  • Moulton was sentenced on Tuesday, 10 February, to life detention with a minimum term of 13 years.
  • A judge lifted the automatic anonymity granted to under-18s, allowing Moulton's name to be published.
  • Mr Justice Choudhury KC stated that the killer should be named due to significant public interest in the case.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in