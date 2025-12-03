Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Restaurant chain with 70 UK stores facing closures and job cuts

Leon is facing job cuts and store closures
Leon is facing job cuts and store closures (Getty Images)
  • Leon, a fast-food chain with over 70 UK restaurants and 1,120 staff, is struggling to recover from the Covid pandemic and may face closures and job cuts.
  • Co-founder John Vincent reacquired the chain from the Issa brothers, owners of Asda, after it was sold for £100m in 2021 and repurchased for an estimated £30-50 million.
  • The company operated at a pre-tax loss of £8.38 million, with sales falling from £64.9 million in 2023 to £62.5 million in 2024.
  • Vincent criticised the previous management for cost-cutting measures, such as reducing ingredient quality, which he believes negatively impacted sales.
  • Future plans for Leon include smaller menus, improved cleanliness standards, and a review of self-checkout kiosks – while retaining popular dishes.
