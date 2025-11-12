Leonardo DiCaprio remembers Dr. Jane Goodall at Washington funeral
- Leonardo DiCaprio delivered an emotional tribute to environmental activist Jane Goodall at her funeral held in Washington National Cathedral.
- DiCaprio described Goodall, who passed away in October at the age of 91, as an "extraordinary woman" and a "trailblazer" who profoundly impacted the world.
- The Oscar-winning actor praised Goodall's unwavering hope and belief that change stems from compassion, inspiring numerous environmentalists, including himself.
- He highlighted her pioneering research on chimpanzees in Tanzania and her enduring legacy through the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots And Shoots programme.
- DiCaprio shared personal anecdotes, recalling Goodall's gentle, curious, and witty nature, urging attendees to honour her by continuing her work for the planet.