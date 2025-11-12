Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Leonardo DiCaprio remembers Dr. Jane Goodall at Washington funeral

Leonardo DiCaprio's touching tribute to Jane Goodall
  • Leonardo DiCaprio delivered an emotional tribute to environmental activist Jane Goodall at her funeral held in Washington National Cathedral.
  • DiCaprio described Goodall, who passed away in October at the age of 91, as an "extraordinary woman" and a "trailblazer" who profoundly impacted the world.
  • The Oscar-winning actor praised Goodall's unwavering hope and belief that change stems from compassion, inspiring numerous environmentalists, including himself.
  • He highlighted her pioneering research on chimpanzees in Tanzania and her enduring legacy through the Jane Goodall Institute and the Roots And Shoots programme.
  • DiCaprio shared personal anecdotes, recalling Goodall's gentle, curious, and witty nature, urging attendees to honour her by continuing her work for the planet.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in