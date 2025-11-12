Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio gave an emotional speech about environmental activist Jane Goodall at her funeral Wednesday.

DiCaprio called the conservationist his dear friend and said she was an extraordinary woman and trailblazer.

The primatologist and world’s leading expert on chimpanzee behaviour, died at the age of 91 in October.

Environmentalist DiCaprio paid tribute to the scientist, who was a UN Messenger of Peace alongside the actor, in a ceremony held at the Washington National Cathedral.

The Oscar-winning actor, who celebrated his 51st birthday on Tuesday, said: “It is a privilege to stand here today honouring a person of such immense magnitude. An extraordinary woman who changed not only the world, but so many of us in it, my good friend, Jane Goodall.”

open image in gallery DiCaprio attends funeral services for Jane Goodall, the chimpanzee expert and environmentalist at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, November 12, 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

He added: “When most of us think about environmental issues, we tend to dwell on destruction and loss, and I’ll admit it’s something I’ve always struggled with myself, but Jane led with hope always.

“She never lingered in despair. She focused on what could be done.

“She reminded us that change begins with compassion and that our humanity is our greatest tool.

“Yes, she could be clear eyed, even blunt about the greed and relentless consumption of our species, but beneath that fierce honesty was an unwavering faith that every voice matters, that we are all connected to the living world, and that each of us can make a difference.

“Most people knew her as Jane Goodall, the icon, the legend. But the Jane I was fortunate enough to get to know was gentle, curious, funny, witty and absolutely unstoppable.

“She could light up a room with her stories and somehow inspire everyone she met to believe that they individually could do better.

“We got to cross paths in so many different places, at conferences, on panels and in friends’ homes.

“And every single time we’d end up tucked away in a corner talking late into the night about politics, biodiversity and our shared hope that the next generation might do better than we have done.

“I was lucky enough to travel with her and witness how she moved through the world, always curious, always patient, always connecting with people.”

open image in gallery DiCaprio gave an emotional speech at the funeral honoring his ‘dear friend’ Goodall ( SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images )

He added: “She was a scientist, a storyteller, a trailblazer, but above all, she was a teacher, and her legacy lives on in the millions she inspired, especially through (charity) Roots And Shoots, empowering young people everywhere to act for the planet.

“Her ground-breaking work in Tanzania forever changed how we understand chimpanzees and in many ways, how we understand ourselves. But her love and advocacy reached far beyond that forest, it ignited an entire generation of environmentalists, including myself.”

Goodall, whose research on chimpanzees was the longest field study ever undertaken of any group of animals in the wild, began her studies in Tanzania in 1960, a time when it was unheard of for a woman to venture into the wilds of Africa.

In 1977, she founded the Jane Goodall Institute, which works to protect the species and supports youth projects aimed at benefiting animals and the environment.

DiCaprio said: “I’ll forever cherish every conversation, every adventure I had with her. Every laugh, every whiskey we shared, and every time I got to spend time talking with my dear friend.

“May we all honour her by carrying forward that same fierce belief that we can do better, that we must do better, and that we have a responsibility to protect this beautiful natural world we all share.

“Jane often said ‘Every day that we live, we can make an impact on the planet’. May ours be an impact of hope for her, for all living things and for the generations to come.”

DiCaprio was pictured sitting near former US speaker Nancy Pelosi and founder of the World Central Kitchen charity, Jose Andres.

The funeral also featured readings from Goodall’s grandchildren and a “dog salute” from the PAL Therapy dog-handler teams.