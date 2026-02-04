Son of Libyan dictator Gaddafi shot dead by ‘masked men’
- Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly killed by "masked men" at his home in Zintan, Libya.
- His political team stated that "four masked men" stormed his house in a "cowardly and treacherous assassination", with sources close to the family and his lawyer confirming his death.
- The 53-year-old was considered the most influential of his father's sons and heir apparent until the 2011 uprising that led to his father's overthrow and death.
- Saif al-Islam had been sentenced to death in absentia by a Libyan court in 2015 for suppressing protests and was wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.
- He attempted to run for president in 2021 but was disqualified, with Libya remaining politically fragmented since his father's regime was toppled.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks