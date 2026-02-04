Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Son of Libyan dictator Gaddafi shot dead by ‘masked men’

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Kadhafi, has reportedly been shot dead by ‘masked men’
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Kadhafi, has reportedly been shot dead by ‘masked men’ (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, was reportedly killed by "masked men" at his home in Zintan, Libya.
  • His political team stated that "four masked men" stormed his house in a "cowardly and treacherous assassination", with sources close to the family and his lawyer confirming his death.
  • The 53-year-old was considered the most influential of his father's sons and heir apparent until the 2011 uprising that led to his father's overthrow and death.
  • Saif al-Islam had been sentenced to death in absentia by a Libyan court in 2015 for suppressing protests and was wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.
  • He attempted to run for president in 2021 but was disqualified, with Libya remaining politically fragmented since his father's regime was toppled.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in