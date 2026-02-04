Libyan dictator Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi shot dead by armed men at home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the influential son of late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, was killed by “masked men” on Tuesday at his home in Libya, reports said.

The 53-year-old was shot dead in the northwestern town of Zintan in the northern African country, sources close to the family, his lawyer Khaled al-Zaydi, and Libyan media confirmed.

“Four masked men” stormed his house and killed him in a “cowardly and treacherous assassination”, his political team said in a statement. Mr Al-Zaidi also confirmed the death on Facebook, without providing further details.

Reports suggested that Saif al-Islam clashed with the assailants who had shut the CCTV camera at the house “in a desperate attempt to conceal traces of their heinous crimes”.

Saif al-Islam's cousin, Hamid Kadhafi, said he had “fallen as a martyr”. He said the address of the compound was meant to be a secret. Zintan is 136km (85miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli.

open image in gallery File Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, appears in front of supporters and journalists at his father's residential complex in the Libyan capital Tripoli in the early hours of 23 August 2011 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Saif al-Islam was widely seen as the most influential of his notorious father’s sons and the heir apparent, till Gaddafi was ousted and killed in the October 2011 uprising.

Born in June 1972 in Tripoli, Saif al-Islam was the second-born son of the longtime dictator and his second wife, Safia Farkash. He was seen as a powerful figure who had been part of his father's inner circle, performing diplomatic roles on his behalf.

Fluent in English, he studied for a PhD at the London School of Economics and was seen as the reformist face of the Gaddafi regime.

After his father’s removal, Saif al-Islam was caught by anti-Gaddafi fighters in November 2011 and was jailed by a rival militia in the city of Zintan for almost six years. The fighters released him in June 2017 after one of Libya’s rival governments granted him amnesty. Since then, he lived in Zintan.

open image in gallery Saif al-Islam Gaddafi addresses an audience at the London School of Economics in London on May 25, 2010 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In 2015, a Libyan court passed a death sentence in absentia on Saif al-Islam for suppressing peaceful protests and murdering protesters during the country's 2011 revolution that ended his father's rule.

He was also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising.

Saif al-Islam announced that he will run for president in the country in November 2021 in a controversial move that was met with outcry from anti-Gaddafi political forces in western and eastern Libya.

But the country’s High National Elections Committee, a body created for organising elections following the 2011 Libyan Civil War, disqualified him. The elections were cancelled over disputes between rival administrations and armed groups that have ruled Libya since the bloody ouster of Gaddafi.

Since the overthrow of his father’s regime, Libya has been politically fragmented with various factions, including the UN-supported unity government, militia groups and eastern-based competing for authority, with repeated attempts at elections and reconciliation stalling.