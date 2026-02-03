Two dead after light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester
- Two men have died after a light aircraft crashed in a farmland area near Rochdale, Greater Manchester, police have confirmed.
- The Cirrus aircraft, which had taken off from Birmingham, came down in Littleborough shortly after 11 am on Tuesday.
- Greater Manchester Police stated that no other individuals are believed to have been on board the plane.
- There were also no reported injuries to anyone on the ground.
- Chief Superintendent Danny Inglis, from GMP's Rochdale district, said: "This is a devastating incident where two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their families and friends."
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks