Independent
Voices
Emergency services rush to light aircraft crash near Manchester

Two people are believed to have been in the plane, which crashed in the Littleborough area

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a light aircraft crash near Manchester.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are responding to reports of a light aircraft crash in the Littleborough area.

“We are currently in attendance to establish the full circumstances and assess any casualties. A scene is in place whilst emergency service workers conduct their enquiries and people are asked to avoid the area as this work is carried out.”

Two people are thought to have been travelling in the plane.

Littleborough is in the borough of Rochdale, around 13 miles north east of the city of Manchester.

The Independent has contacted North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service for more information.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

Comments

