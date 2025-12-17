Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lithuania makes arrests over weather balloons

Balloons carrying smuggled cigarettes over Lithuania closed Vilnius Airport for hours
  • Lithuanian authorities have arrested 21 individuals linked to a criminal network that allegedly smuggled cigarettes from Belarus into Lithuania using specially equipped weather balloons.
  • The operation involved over 80 searches, resulting in the seizure of cigarettes with Belarusian excise stamps, firearms, communication jammers, luxury cars, and other valuable assets.
  • This crackdown follows Lithuania's declaration of a national emergency due to security risks from these balloons, which repeatedly violated its airspace and caused disruptions like airport closures and border crossing shutdowns.
  • Prosecutors allege the highly organised network had direct contacts in Belarus, coordinating the launch and tracking of balloons to deliver contraband to specific landing points in Lithuania.
  • The 21 suspects face charges including participation in a criminal organisation, illegal handling and smuggling of excise goods, and aiding another state in acting against Lithuania.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in