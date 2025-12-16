Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lithuania arrests 21 during investigation into balloon smuggling ring that closed airport

This crackdown follows Lithuania's declaration of a national emergency earlier this month

Ap Correspondent
Tuesday 16 December 2025 16:42 GMT
In this undated photo released by the State Border Guard Service, an officer inspects a balloon used to carry cigarettes into Lithuania, because Belarussian smugglers often use them to ferry the contraband into the European Union (State Border Guard Service via AP, File)
Lithuanian authorities have arrested 21 individuals linked to a criminal network that allegedly smuggled cigarettes from Russia-allied Belarus using specially equipped weather balloons. These balloons have repeatedly violated the Baltic nation's airspace in recent weeks.

The Lithuanian general prosecutor's office confirmed over 80 searches were conducted, leading to the seizure of cigarettes with Belarusian excise stamps, SIM cards, communication and tracking signal jammers, and firearms. Luxury cars and valuable property were also confiscated.

This crackdown follows Lithuania's declaration of a national emergency earlier this month, citing security risks posed by the meteorological balloons originating from Belarus.

The balloons forced Lithuania to repeatedly shut down its main airport, stranding thousands of people, and led to the closure of border crossings between the two countries, as Europe remains on alert over previous intrusions into NATO airspace during the war in Ukraine.

Tuesday's operation involved more than 140 officers from the Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau, Vilnius police and special anti-terrorism units.

ithuanian soldiers patrol a road near the Lithuania-Belarus border near the village of Jaskonys, Druskininkai district some 160 km (100 miles) south of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)
ithuanian soldiers patrol a road near the Lithuania-Belarus border near the village of Jaskonys, Druskininkai district some 160 km (100 miles) south of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, on Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The prosecutor's office said in a statement the alleged network was “characterized by a very strict conspiracy and distribution of roles, cigarette smuggling was carried out systematically, in a coordinated manner, under strict control of its organizers (leaders) and their trustees.”

The prosecutors allege that “the organizers may have had direct contacts with accomplices operating in the Republic of Belarus, from where, under favorable weather conditions, balloons with smuggled cigarettes were launched.”

“Using tracking (GPS) equipment and appropriate programs, the movement of the balloons was monitored, and the exact coordinates of their landing in Lithuania were transmitted to the executors,” prosecutors said. “After collecting the contraband, the latter had to deliver it to pre-agreed points or hand it over to other persons involved in the crimes.”

The Lithuanian authorities said that all 21 suspects would face charges of participating in a criminal organization, illegal handling and smuggling of excise goods and aiding another state in acting against Lithuania.

