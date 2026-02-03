Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Plane crashes near Littleborough as emergency services race to scene

Emergency services are responding to a light aircraft crash near Manchester
Emergency services are responding to a light aircraft crash near Manchester (Getty Images)
  • Emergency services are responding to a light aircraft crash in the Littleborough area, near Manchester.
  • Greater Manchester Police confirmed their attendance at the scene to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
  • It is believed that two individuals were travelling in the aircraft when it crashed.
  • A police scene has been established, and members of the public are advised to avoid the area.
  • This is an ongoing and breaking news story, with further details expected to follow.
