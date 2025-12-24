Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Clumsy burglar channels Home Alone and botches break-in

‘Home Alone style’ burglar bungles break-in as he accidentally rips off door handle
  • Muhedur Khan, 45, was caught on CCTV attempting a burglary in London on 4 December, where a door handle broke off during his entry attempt.
  • Later the same day, Khan successfully broke into another building, using socks on his hands to avoid leaving fingerprints.
  • He stole five laptops, seven iPhones, and five iPads, with an estimated total value of £5,500.
  • Footage released by City of London Police showed Khan removing the socks he had used to cover his fingerprints.
  • Khan received a 12-month sentence for burglary and a concurrent 12-month sentence for attempted burglary.
