Clumsy burglar channels Home Alone and botches break-in
- Muhedur Khan, 45, was caught on CCTV attempting a burglary in London on 4 December, where a door handle broke off during his entry attempt.
- Later the same day, Khan successfully broke into another building, using socks on his hands to avoid leaving fingerprints.
- He stole five laptops, seven iPhones, and five iPads, with an estimated total value of £5,500.
- Footage released by City of London Police showed Khan removing the socks he had used to cover his fingerprints.
- Khan received a 12-month sentence for burglary and a concurrent 12-month sentence for attempted burglary.