Moment protesters target iconic Christmas tree in manure stunt
Activists have dumped bags of manure under The Ritz's iconic Christmas tree in London's Mayfair in a bizarre stunt targeting the rich.
Video shows three protesters emptying plastic bags of dung in the hotel lobby before being removed by guards.
The protest, which occurred on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, targeted the “obscenely wealthy” and called for the government to “tax extreme wealth”.
Outside the hotel, the activists unfurled banners stating “Inequality is s***” to highlight their message.
Take Back Power describes itself as a “non-violent civil resistance group” advocating for wealth taxation.