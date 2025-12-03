Activists dumped bags of manure under The Ritz’ Christmas tree in protest against the “obscenely wealthy”.

Footage shared by new protest group Take Back Power on Wednesday (3 December) shows three protesters loitering in the Mayfair hotel’s lobby before they pulled out plastic bags filled with dung and emptied their contents on the floor.

The guards then rushed in to pull the protesters away. The activists also protested outside the hotel, unfurling banners which read 'Inequality is s***”.

Take Back Power says it’s a new “non-violent civil resistance group” which is calling for the government to “tax extreme wealth”.,