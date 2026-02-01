Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

London nursery engulfed by fire

Fire rips through London nursery as dozens of firefighters tackle blaze
  • A fire erupted at Rushey Green Nursery in Catford, Lewisham, on Saturday night.
  • The London Fire Brigade dispatched eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters to tackle the blaze, which was first reported at 6.40pm.
  • Video footage captured significant flames and dark smoke billowing from the nursery's roof.
  • The fire was brought under control about three hours later, with no injuries reported.
  • Local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut, and road closures were put in place as an investigation into the cause of the fire commenced.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in