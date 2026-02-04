The hidden dangers faced by London firefighters every single day
- A new report by the London Assembly Fire Committee indicates that firefighters in London face a higher risk of developing cancer compared to the general population.
- The increased risk is attributed to routine exposure to toxic substances and known carcinogens, such as asbestos and heavy metals, released during fires.
- A survey of over 11,000 firefighters, commissioned by the Fire Brigades Union, found that approximately one in 25 (4 per cent) reported a cancer diagnosis, with the highest prevalence among those aged 35 to 39.
- Researchers also observed that 10 to 15 per cent of firefighters had abnormal tumour markers, a significantly higher rate than a control group from the general public.
- The committee has called for a UK-wide firefighter exposure and health monitoring programme, improved personal protective equipment (PPE), and better decontamination procedures to mitigate these risks.
