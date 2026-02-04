Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters in London have a higher risk of developing cancer than the general population, according to a new report.

The London Assembly Fire Committee found firefighters may be routinely exposed to toxic substances released during fires, including known carcinogens such as asbestos, heavy metals and persistent organic pollutants.

According to the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) commissioned research, around one in 25 (4 per cent) of the firefighters surveyed have reported being diagnosed with cancer, based on a self-reported survey of more than 11,000 firefighters.

The highest prevalence was among those aged 35 to 39, which equates to around triple the diagnoses of the general population.

Researchers also found that 10 to 15 per cent had abnormal tumour markers, compared with a control group from the general public.

open image in gallery The London Assembly Fire Committee found firefighters may be routinely exposed to toxic substances released during fires ( PA )

Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who is also chair of the London Assembly Fire Committee, told The Independent: “Our investigation shows that the fires don't end when the flames are put out and we're very concerned about toxins and contaminants around fire exposure to the firefighters.”

He cited the Grenfell fire as an example where more than 800 firefighters were exposed to lethal toxins or toxins that may be dangerous in terms of risk to cancer, according to the investigation.

The team are now looking into introducing a government UK-wide exposure programme investigating what firefighters are being exposed to and how to tackle that.

Mr Polanski added: “There were stories decades ago of firefighters kind of rubbing their face in soot to go home to their family to demonstrate the kind of work that they've been doing. Now, that seems to have largely gone away, but there still needs to be a culture of making sure people are taking the proper protection and also afterwards making sure that they're decontaminating in the right way.

“It's not just culture, though, there are some basic things the government should be doing as well, which would require increased funding, which the fire brigade should have, which are things like having correct PPE or making sure that there's enough and that it's cleaned properly.”

open image in gallery Green Party leader Zack Polanski, who is also chair of the London Assembly Fire Committee, has called on the government to introduce a UK-wide exposure programme ( PA )

The committee found the London Fire Brigade’s fire contaminants policy has helped to drive a clear cultural shift away from the “badge of honour” of having dirty kits, but said more work needs to be done to address the longstanding challenges around personal protective equipment (PPE) and older station designs, which are contributing to wide variation in how the policy is applied in practice.

The committee has called on the government and the National Fire Chiefs Council to take action to better understand and reduce firefighters’ exposure to fire contaminants.

Key recommendations include establishing a UK-wide firefighter exposure and health monitoring programme and piloting exposure monitoring for operational firefighters in London.

Other recommendations in the report include:

Strengthening training, assurance and compliance with fire contaminants policies

Improving PPE availability and future-proofing procurement

Embedding health promotion and preventative support within occupational health provision

Calling on the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council to review evidence on cancer risks linked to firefighting

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Our firefighters must be as safe as possible at work, and we are involved in a range of activity to better understand and mitigate the effects of contaminants on their health. This is helping the fire and rescue sector develop a clearer picture of how exposure may impact firefighters over the course of their careers and the best way to respond.

“We provide firefighters with extensive personal protective equipment and clear and comprehensive guidance on decontamination procedures. There is also regular mandatory training to ensure they understand the risks associated with contaminants and the steps they can take to protect themselves.

“We have made significant progress in how we reduce the risk of contaminants for our staff and we remain fully committed to continuing this, working closely with partners such as the Fire Brigades Union."