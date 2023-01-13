Multiple firefighters who battled the blaze at Grenfell Tower have been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Up to 12 have been diagnosed with the disease – understood to mostly be digestive cancers and leukaemia – but there are fears more than 20 may be affected.

The cancers are “linked to the high levels of unprecedented exposure to contaminants during the huge rescue effort” according to a Mirror investigation.

During the June 2017 tragedy, many firefighters ran out of air in the tower and many sat in their contaminated suits for more than 10 hours.

