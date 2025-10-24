Moment hooded thief steals manhole covers from street in middle of night
- A hooded thief was captured on camera stealing 21 manhole covers from Edgewood Drive in Orpington, Greater London, on Wednesday, 22 October.
- Residents awoke to find numerous covers missing, leaving exposed shafts along their street, with doorbell footage showing the theft around 1 am.
- Thames Water investigated the incident but stated that the management company is responsible for replacing the covers as the land is private.
- The Metropolitan Police confirmed they have not received any reports concerning the theft of the manhole covers.
- Watch the video in full above.