Watch as a hooded thief is caught on camera stealing 21 manhole covers from a residential street.

Residents of Edgewood Drive in Orpington, Greater London woke up on Wednesday (22 October) to discover that several covers had disappeared, leaving exposed shafts along their road.

Doorbell footage from one house shows a hooded figure detaching two of the covers and running away at around 1am.

Resident Kat Lechowska described the incident as “bizarre”.

Thames Water has confirmed that they investigated the incident, however said the management company is responsible for replacing them as the land is private.

The Metropolitan Police told The Independent that it has received no reports on the incident.